John Mitchell’s first assignment as Blue Bulls coach will be against the Pumas in Nelspruit on Friday night after previous coach Nollis Marais was put on gardening leave this week.

Mitchell‚ as the Bulls’ new director of rugby‚ knows what the challenges are that he and the team face to begin their turnaround strategy.

Two wins out of five during the Currie Cup is not good enough for a team that expects to be competing for the title and there has to be a positive change starting on Friday.

In theory‚ a match against the Pumas should be the easiest of the premier division‚ but this week the Bulls will run into a home team buoyed by a superb win over Griquas last weekend.

As a result home coach Brent Janse van Rensburg has only one enforced change to his team with influential flank Chris Cloete sidelined with the flu this week.