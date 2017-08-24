'We want to win but we don't put that out as ultimate objective,' says Lions coach
The Golden Lions may not be within reach of the pacesetters in the Currie Cup‚ but they haven't lost sight of the bigger picture.
The bottom of the table Lions play the log leaders the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein tomorrow (Saturday) and while advancing on the points table is important‚ coach Swys de Bruin stressed that overall improvement in performance is a greater priority.
“We've got to get our processes back in line‚” said De Bruin.
“(We should) not be too worried about winning or losing. The players need to get used to the culture and play in the system. The last thing we want to do now is adding pressure.”
Although there is undoubtedly pressure‚ De Bruin isn't about to yield to it. Besides‚ he has a fair idea of why the Lions find themselves in such an unflattering position.
“It is the hand that was dealt to us. We've got players with the Springboks‚ some in Japan and we've loaned out some players. We've got 19 players unavailable.
“Obviously we want to win but we don't put that out as the ultimate objective.”
Being understaffed when you name your side is one thing‚ but not playing with a full complement by having players sin binned is quite another.
“The onus must be on the players‚” said assistant coach JP Ferreira. “They know the laws. We will sanction them in house. A yellow card is on the table in every game‚” said Ferreira.
“We are going to be tough on discipline‚” added De Bruin.
“We hope you can get fair judgments going forward. It is frustrating losing a player in the game and then on Monday you learn that he has been punished sufficiently. I'd rather prefer just a penalty.
“We are not an ill disciplined team‚ we aren't dirty. We don't have rules here‚ we have values.”
De Bruin has made five changes to his side that was well beaten by Western Province at Newlands last weekend.
The most significant is at flyhalf where Ashlon Davids replaces Jaco van der Walt who shifts to fullback.
“Ashlon is training well‚” said De Bruin.
“He deserves a chance. He's got all the skills. He's got a lot of Elton's (Jantjies) skills. He communicates well. Apart from trying to do well in the Currie Cup we also want to look at our depth ahead of Super Rugby.
"We have youngsters that we believe are doing well. We loaned some of our players to the Kings and the Pumas.
“We have 19 players who are not available. I'm very positive and optimistic that we are giving guys a chance. They need a chance to play. Our u19s and u21 won their respective competitions so we have to trust your high performance system.”
De Bruin was in no doubt that the defending champions will be a tough nut to crack on home soil.
“They are the Currie Cup champions. They will select their full strength team before heading into Pro14. We want it tough though. We'd have to be really well prepared if we want to go and beat them in Bloem.”
De Bruin also confirmed that prop Jacobie Adriaanse has rejoined the union‚ while centre Stokkies has returned from a loan spell with the Kings.
The Lions team to play the Cheetahs:
Jaco van der Walt; Sylvian Mahuza‚ Harold Vorster‚ Rohan Jnase van Rensburg‚ Anthony Volmink; Ashlon Davids‚ Marco Jansen van Vuuren; Fabian Booysen‚ Cyle Brink‚ James Venter; Marvin Orie‚ Andries Ferreira; Jacques van Rooyen (captain)‚ Robbie Coetzee‚ Corne Fourie.
Substitutes: Pieter Jansen‚ Jacobie Adriaanse‚ Rhyno Herbst‚ Hacjivah Dayimani; Bradley Thain‚ Stokkies Hanekom‚ Aphiwe Dyantyi.
- TimesLIVE
