The Golden Lions may not be within reach of the pacesetters in the Currie Cup‚ but they haven't lost sight of the bigger picture.

The bottom of the table Lions play the log leaders the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein tomorrow (Saturday) and while advancing on the points table is important‚ coach Swys de Bruin stressed that overall improvement in performance is a greater priority.

“We've got to get our processes back in line‚” said De Bruin.

“(We should) not be too worried about winning or losing. The players need to get used to the culture and play in the system. The last thing we want to do now is adding pressure.”

Although there is undoubtedly pressure‚ De Bruin isn't about to yield to it. Besides‚ he has a fair idea of why the Lions find themselves in such an unflattering position.

“It is the hand that was dealt to us. We've got players with the Springboks‚ some in Japan and we've loaned out some players. We've got 19 players unavailable.