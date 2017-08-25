Beating Aussies second only to World Cup, say All Blacks

The All Blacks insisted they were under "massive" pressure for Saturday's Test against Australia, despite thrashing them last week -- and said they rate the trans-Tasman Bledisloe Cup second only to the World Cup.

Bookmakers in both countries have New Zealand as red-hot favourites to clinch the Cup for the 15th consecutive year, after they opened the three-Test series by beating the Wallabies 54-34 in Sydney.

But as the world champions wrapped up preparations in Dunedin, with lock Brodie Retallick among several players practising long-range drop goals, captain Kieran Read said they were taking nothing for granted.

The Bledisloe Cup doubles as part of the Rugby Championship, the southern hemisphere competition also featuring South Africa and Argentina.