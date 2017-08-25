In what is without doubt the Currie Cup tie of the weekend‚ the Sharks hit the road to face Western Province at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town with the knowledge that victory may take them to the summit of the log.

The Sharks have the psychological advantage over their hosts as they have registered three successive victories in the Mother City‚ including in the 2013 Currie Cup final.

Coach Robert du Preez will be without highly promising 26-year-old fullback Garth April‚ who has been dropped due to a discipline issue that the franchise said was “internal".

Western Province‚ on the other hand‚ said coach John Dobson‚ are determined to win at home and improve their position on the log before they go on a bye next weekend.