Boks feeling top of the world after Pumas win

South Africa were feeling special yesterday in the northwestern city of Salta after a 41-23 Rugby Championship second-round triumph over Argentina took them to the top of the table.

They and New Zealand have nine points and are separated by scoring records while Australia (one) and Argentina (none) trail in the southern hemisphere championship.

It was the first away victory since Allister Coetzee succeeded Heyneke Meyer as coach at the beginning of last season, ending six straight defeats on the road.

The 54-year-old former provincial scrum-half had a horror first year losing a calendar-year eight Tests of 12.

This year has seen a turnaround with five consecutive victories, giving Coetzee a nine win-eight loss record in charge.

South Africa had struggled in the Rugby Championship in Argentina until this weekend - one win, a draw and a loss - with the widest victory margin a mere five points.

It is only the second time South Africa, in five consecutive Test victories, have won by 15 or more points, scored at least four tries, and 35 or more points. Before the long trek to Salta, South Africa defeated Argentina 37-15 in Port Elizabeth at the weekend.

Coetzee said planning and conditioning were key factors in taming the Pumas, who scored first through an Emiliano Boffelli penalty, but rarely looked likely victors.

"We changed our travel plan to Salta this year, preparing for two days in South Africa before flying to Argentina on Wednesday, which is our rest day," he said.

Conditioning has been highlighted as an area where South Africa have fallen behind world champions and Rugby Championship title-holders New Zealand in recent years.

"It's very hard to play with 14 players for almost half a match of this kind," Argentina skipper Agustin Creevy said.

Tomas Lavanini was yellow-carded in each half, leading to the lock being sent off on 59 minutes. Fellow forward Jean Manuel Leguizamon was also sin-binned.

"We will be talking to Lavanini - our indiscipline is worrying," coach Daniel Hourcade said.