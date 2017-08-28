Cheetahs director of rugby and current Springbok attack coach Franco Smith believes that South Africans will be pleasantly surprised by the standard and style of rugby played in PRO 14.

Smith believes that structural‚ tactical and commercial improvements over the past decade in Europe have ensured that the gap between the north and south is now closed.

The Cheetahs and Kings will be on uncertain ground when they make their debuts in the European tournament this weekend against Ulster and the Scarlets respectively.

Just as the two SA teams will be strangers to the best clubs from Wales‚ Ireland‚ Scotland and Italy‚ so too are those teams alien to the Cheetahs and Kings.

The Cheetahs are also currently top of the Currie Cup standings after six rounds but will now prioritise the PRO 14‚ while still competing locally.

It’s going to be a tough balancing act to try and do both tournaments justice‚ especially after coming out of a grueling Super Rugby campaign as well.