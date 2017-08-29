Springbok captain Eben Etzebeth is relishing the leadership role that was thrust upon him earlier this year when Warren Whiteley was ruled out through injury.

A persistent groin problem forced Whiteley out on the eve of the third Test against France at his home ground of Ellis Park‚ and Etzebeth was elevated to captain.

So far‚ so good for the giant lock.

Played three and won three as captain‚ although that 100 per cent record will be put to the test when Etzebeth leads the Boks against the Wallabies and All Blacks in Perth and Albany next month.

Etzebeth is undoubtedly the best lock in South Africa and possibly the best in the world‚ but being a leader is something he’s grown into‚ rather than something he was nurtured for at a younger age.