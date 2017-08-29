Why has the Currie Cup become a try fest?

Poor defence has reduced the Currie Cup to the one-for-you‚ one-for-me‚ scoring patterns more prevalent in basketball.

That has been the case through the first six rounds in the Premier Division and the First Division got in on the act in their opening weekend in which defence was as porous as the Wall in the Game of Thrones.

A staggering 13.25 tries were scored on average in the four First Division games.

Habitually letting the enemy in comes at a cost. Just ask Nollis Marais.

His Blue Bulls team leaked too many tries and the final straw came when the Cheetahs pipped them at Loftus in the 85th minute two Saturdays ago.

It cost Marais his job.