The Sharks have a golden opportunity to move to the top of the Currie Cup standings this weekend when they take on a depleted Free State Cheetahs in Durban.

Despite topping the standings on 25 points after six rounds‚ the Cheetahs will go into this match with a second-string side as they make their PRO 14 debut in Belfast 20 hours earlier.

Juggling two tournaments and effectively two squads‚ will test the Cheetahs’ depth and resolve‚ and it gives the high-riding Sharks‚ who have 24 log points‚ a chance to pounce at a critical stage of the campaign.

Wing Kobus van Wyk is likely to be the only casualty from last week’s 21-20 win over Western Province at Newlands when coach Robert du Preez finalises his team.

Van Wyk is set to be replaced by veteran Odwa Ndungane.