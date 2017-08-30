Springbok coach Allister Coetzee finally smiles again

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee has a strut in his step and a twinkle in his eye again after a string of positive results have seen him fight back from the brink of being sacked‚ to being the only undefeated tier one Test coach in 2017.

The Springboks have won five in a row in 2017‚ after winning four out of 12 Tests in 2016.

Even the mighty All Blacks and the resurgent England have lost Tests this year.

The Boks also won their first away game under Coetzee by beating Argentina 41-23 in Salta last weekend and are now top of the Rugby Championship standings after two rounds.

The Boks scored five tries in Salta‚ which was the first time outside of the 2015 World Cup that they’ve scored more than four tries away from home.