Bulls grind out a win over plucky Griquas

01 September 2017 - 20:58 By Khanyiso Tshwaku at Loftus Versfeld
Manie Libbok of the Blue Bulls during the Currie Cup match between Vodacom Blue Bulls and Tafel Lager Griquas at Loftus Versfeld on September 01, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Manie Libbok of the Blue Bulls during the Currie Cup match between Vodacom Blue Bulls and Tafel Lager Griquas at Loftus Versfeld on September 01, 2017 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Johan Rynners/Gallo Images

Manie Libbok's hattrick underpinned the Blue Bulls' 44-42 win against the Griquas, snapping a four-match losing streak in the process.

It was John Mitchell's first win win as Blue Bulls head coach and it was a much needed one.

It was the Bulls' third victory in seven matches and their first one since their 54-22 home triumph against the Golden Lions on August 5.

In a first half characterised by comical defending, six tries were scored by the teams equally split. Ederies Arendse was a handful on the right wing and contributed two tries in the 10th and 29th minutes.

Tian scored the other one for the Griquas and all of them were converted by flyhalf Andre Swarts. The Bulls' tries were scored by Rabs Maxwane, Dayan van der Westhuizen and a superb solo effort by Libbok. Marnitz Boshoff added the conversions plus the two penalties that gave the Bulls a 27-21 half-time lead.

Libbok's two tries within two minutes of each other gave the Bulls some breathing space. The first of the two tries was the best of the game as the young fullback latched onto Aston Fortuin's offload in their own 22 and show the Griquas defence a clean pair of heels. The second try was a case of being in the right place at the right time.

The game predictably slowed down with the Bulls leading 41-21 but Wandile Putuma's 62nd minute try gave the Griquas some hope. AJ Coertzen's 70th try silenced the already sparse crowd as they could feel another victory slipping from their grasp. However, the Bulls played rugby in the right areas and Tony Jantjies' 80th minute penalty ensured the Bulls took the five points. Coertzen added a second on the hooter but it was too late. - TimesLIVE

