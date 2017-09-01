Bulls grind out a win over plucky Griquas

Manie Libbok's hattrick underpinned the Blue Bulls' 44-42 win against the Griquas, snapping a four-match losing streak in the process.

It was John Mitchell's first win win as Blue Bulls head coach and it was a much needed one.

It was the Bulls' third victory in seven matches and their first one since their 54-22 home triumph against the Golden Lions on August 5.

In a first half characterised by comical defending, six tries were scored by the teams equally split. Ederies Arendse was a handful on the right wing and contributed two tries in the 10th and 29th minutes.