Ruan Dreyer joins the Springbok squad in Perth after going on paternal leave

04 September 2017 - 18:08 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Ruan Dreyer
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Lions and Springbok tighthead prop Ruan Dreyer joined the Springbok squad in Perth on Monday after going on paternal leave.

Dreyer stayed behind when the rest of the squad left for Perth as his wife was expecting.

She gave birth as soon as Dreyer came back from Salta after the Springboks' successful trip to South America.

Dreyer's presence will be important to a side that is looking for its first win in Australia since 2013.

They will be facing the Wallabies in Perth on Saturday in the first of two matches in Australasia.

They will proceed to Albany‚ where they will be facing the All Blacks on September 16.

Australia are yet to win a match in the tournament but ran the All Blacks close in their last encounter in Dunedin‚ losing 35-29 after taking a 54-34 hiding at home the previous week. - TimesLIVE

