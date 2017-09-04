Sharks need to cut out numerous turnovers

Although the Sharks top the Currie Cup standings‚ coach Robert du Preez was rightfully dissatisfied after his side’s 45-15 win over the Free State Cheetahs at the weekend.

It was a match that was technically a top-of-the-table clash despite the Free Staters fielding a team made up mostly of Varsity Cup players.

The Sharks’ seven tries duly won the game comfortably but they left so many points on the table through poor decisions and bad execution that the coach was worried.