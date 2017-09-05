Tighthead Jacobie Adriaanse returns to the Golden Lions' starting line-up for the first time since 2012 for their Currie Cup clash against Griquas on Friday.

Adriaanse last served in the Lions front row in 2012 and has since packed down for the Scarlets‚ Montpellier‚ the Kings and the Bulls.

He's back in the den and no moment too soon.

The Lions‚ who were in rude health with their front row stocks at the start of the season‚ are now having their reserves tested.