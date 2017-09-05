Rugby

A file photo of Jacobie Adriaanse of the Lions receiving the ball during the Absa Currie Cup match between Bulls and Lions at Loftus Versfeld on September 08, 2012 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Tighthead Jacobie Adriaanse returns to the Golden Lions' starting line-up for the first time since 2012 for their Currie Cup clash against Griquas on Friday.

Adriaanse last served in the Lions front row in 2012 and has since packed down for the Scarlets‚ Montpellier‚ the Kings and the Bulls.

He's back in the den and no moment too soon.

The Lions‚ who were in rude health with their front row stocks at the start of the season‚ are now having their reserves tested.

Corne Fourie has joined the injured list‚ and his absence coincides with Ruan Dreyer joining the Bok squad for their Australian leg of the Rugby Championship‚ while Dillon Smith was sidelined with long term injury during their Super Rugby campaign.

Fourie has yielded to a fractured wrist and is expected to be out for six weeks.

Lock Andries Ferreira was given a break this week due to the birth of his second child.

The Lions are hoping to claw their way back into contention after a disappointing start to their Currie Cup campaign.

They narrowly saw off the challenge of the Pumas last weekend‚ only their second win in this season's competition.

They may be last on the points table but they are within touching distance of third place.

The Blue Bulls are three points better off but they have a bye this weekend.

Their next match is Saturday week against the Golden Lions at Ellis Park.

The Sharks could also help clear traffic in the way of the Lions.

They travel to the Pumas on Friday‚ while the Cheetahs‚ currently running second‚ have been depleted and will have difficulty hanging onto second place on the points table.

