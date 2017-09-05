Forrest says to launch rebel competition after Force lose appeal

Billionaire mining tycoon Andrew Forrest has said he will set up a rebel competition spanning the Indo-Pacific region after Australia's Western Force lost their court appeal to remain in Super Rugby on Tuesday.

Forrest has underwritten the Force's legal fight to remain in Super Rugby but angrily declared the side would live on in his new tournament, which he claimed would challenge the primacy of the southern hemisphere's incumbent competition.

"This is the beginning of the new Force, this is the beginning of the new Indo-Pacific competition and I am delighted to be an instigator of it," Forrest told reporters in Perth on Tuesday.

"I will be releasing details immediately of the initial administration structure and can assure all of you that discussions have commenced within our own state and country to ensure this competition starts and starts strong."