'It's good to see South Africans outside the country,' says Bok flank Siya Kolisi

The Western Force's axing from Super Rugby will make the Wallabies feel even less at home when they take on the Springboks in Perth on Saturday.

That's the view of former Springbok prop Robbie Kempson who espoused the virtues of the Western Australian city.

Over the years it's been good to the Bok cause.

“It does take them out of their comfort zone‚” he said about the Wallabies having to travel to Perth.

“It doesn't make their lives much easier having to fly all that way (five hours into a headwind from Sydney).

"The fact that the Western Force were kicked out of Super Rugby does swing things in South Africa's favour given all the things going on in the Australian Rugby Union.”