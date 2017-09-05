Proudfoot believes Mtawarira has created the appetite in the Bok team

Springbok scrum coach Matt Proudfoot says Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira's quietly powerful contributions have mirrored the team's ascendant test performances this season.

Saturday's Rugby Championship clash between Australia and South Africa at the nib Stadium in Perth will be Mtawarira's 93rd test.

He's already the most capped Springbok prop of all time‚ but that's not the enduring quality that has impressed Proudfoot.

Proudfoot said Mtawarira has rolled back the clock to the 2009 British and Irish Lions series where he destroyed celebrated England tight-head prop Phil Vickery

“He's the guy with 92 test caps and you have to respect that and it's a pleasure to work with the most capped South African prop‚" Proudfoot said.

"He's eager to learn and he's getting back to carrying the ball more and passing the ball more.