Rugby

Western Province will not take Cheetahs lightly

05 September 2017 - 12:48 By Craig Ray
Huw Jones and Seabelo Senatla celebrates with Damian Willemse of Western Province during the Currie Cup match between DHL Western Province and Vodacom Blue Bulls at DHL Newlands Stadium on August 12, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Huw Jones and Seabelo Senatla celebrates with Damian Willemse of Western Province during the Currie Cup match between DHL Western Province and Vodacom Blue Bulls at DHL Newlands Stadium on August 12, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Carl Fourie/Gallo Images

Western Province won’t be taking the Free State Cheetahs lightly when the sides clash at Newlands in a Currie Cup fixture that could change the dynamic at the top of the standings on Saturday.

The Cheetahs‚ with 25 players in Ireland where they are preparing to take on Munster in the PRO 14 and another half a dozen on the injury list‚ appear to be cannon fodder for WP.

But assistant coach Dawie Snyman won’t hear of it.

“We’re not looking at the Cheetahs as a weak team‚” he said.

“They showed in their match against the Sharks last weekend that they can put you under pressure if you aren’t focused or you give them space.

Is promising fly-half Ashlon Davids the next Elton Jantjies?

Springbok star Elton Jantjies may a kicking mainstay at the Lions and central to their future but Currie Cup coach Swys de Bruin is nurturing another ...
Sport
3 hours ago

“They are always at their best when they play against WP.”

That may be so if the Cheetahs field a full strength squad‚ but a team staffed mainly by Varsity cup players should be brushed aside as the Sharks did last weekend‚ winning 45-15.

With WP still eight points behind the Cheetahs on the standings‚ gaining a full five-point haul from the game while ensuring the visitors don’t come away with a bonus point‚ has to be the goal.

Free State still occupy second on the standings on 25 points‚ but they are in for a slog now without so many players.

WP go into the match with a team that will feature many Super Rugby players as well as internationals such as scrumhalf Jano Vermaak and Scottish centre Huw Jones.

One position the coaches are still mulling is fullback.

Ruan Dreyer joins the Springbok squad in Perth after going on paternal leave

Lions and Springbok tighthead prop Ruan Dreyer joined the Springbok squad in Perth on Monday after going on paternal leave.
Sport
22 hours ago

SP Marais is injured‚ Dillyn Leyds is with the Springboks in Perth and Cheslin Kolbe has left the union to play in France.

Snyman believes that they have options though‚ and some might be surprising.

"There are a few guys that have played there before‚" said Snyman.

"Obviously Craig [Barry] has played there in the National Provincial Challenge - but he is returning from injury.

"Jonesy [Huw Jones] played there at Under-21s then you got Ruhan Nel that has actually played there his whole life.

"Then you got the option of either Damian Willemse or Rob [Robert du Preez] that played one or two games at the back. We will just have to see who is training hard and who is ready to play."

Blitzbok star Werner Kok is also set to return from injury and could be drafted in at wing‚ meaning that fellow Blitzbok Nel could move to fullback.

In other good news flank Sikhumbuzo Notshe has also returned to training and should be available for selection this weekend.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Cricket SA loss is about swings and roundabouts‚ not cricket Cricket
  2. SA's No.1 Kevin Anderson up against Querry‚ crowd and history at US Open Sport
  3. Is promising fly-half Ashlon Davids the next Elton Jantjies? Rugby
  4. Lionel Messi deal 'signed' by agent, claims Barcelona president Bartomeu Soccer
  5. 'It's good to see South Africans outside the country,' says Bok flank Siya ... Rugby

Latest Videos

"Pay back the money": Students mob R14 million recipient
Cash-in-transit vehicle looted in Rustenburg

Related articles

  1. Is promising fly-half Ashlon Davids the next Elton Jantjies? Rugby
  2. Coetzee wary of the resourcefulness of Cheika's street-wise pack Rugby
  3. Ruan Dreyer joins the Springbok squad in Perth after going on paternal leave Rugby
  4. Sharks need to cut out numerous turnovers Rugby
  5. Bulls and Lions get scrappy wins but things look bleak down Bloemfontein way Rugby
  6. Former Bok skipper to tackle Drakensberg to raise funds for rhino conservation Sci-Tech
  7. Relief for Blue Bulls and Golden Lions Rugby
  8. De Bruin wants brawn against Griquas Rugby
  9. Mzimasi Mgebisa: Soccer critic who blew the whistle on players & bosses Opinion & Analysis
  10. Flyhalf Elton Jantjies's coming of age Sport
  11. It's not daft to take a winter dip in the icy Atlantic, say SA's wild swimmers Health & Sex
  12. Correct pairing at the centre is a recipe for excellence Sport
  13. Is our obsession with being happy making us miserable? Lifestyle
  14. Ignorance is bliss, but it's time to open your eyes to the state of SA Lifestyle
  15. Sharks run depleted Cheetahs ragged Rugby
X