Western Province will not take Cheetahs lightly
Western Province won’t be taking the Free State Cheetahs lightly when the sides clash at Newlands in a Currie Cup fixture that could change the dynamic at the top of the standings on Saturday.
The Cheetahs‚ with 25 players in Ireland where they are preparing to take on Munster in the PRO 14 and another half a dozen on the injury list‚ appear to be cannon fodder for WP.
But assistant coach Dawie Snyman won’t hear of it.
“We’re not looking at the Cheetahs as a weak team‚” he said.
“They showed in their match against the Sharks last weekend that they can put you under pressure if you aren’t focused or you give them space.
“They are always at their best when they play against WP.”
That may be so if the Cheetahs field a full strength squad‚ but a team staffed mainly by Varsity cup players should be brushed aside as the Sharks did last weekend‚ winning 45-15.
With WP still eight points behind the Cheetahs on the standings‚ gaining a full five-point haul from the game while ensuring the visitors don’t come away with a bonus point‚ has to be the goal.
Free State still occupy second on the standings on 25 points‚ but they are in for a slog now without so many players.
WP go into the match with a team that will feature many Super Rugby players as well as internationals such as scrumhalf Jano Vermaak and Scottish centre Huw Jones.
One position the coaches are still mulling is fullback.
SP Marais is injured‚ Dillyn Leyds is with the Springboks in Perth and Cheslin Kolbe has left the union to play in France.
Snyman believes that they have options though‚ and some might be surprising.
"There are a few guys that have played there before‚" said Snyman.
"Obviously Craig [Barry] has played there in the National Provincial Challenge - but he is returning from injury.
"Jonesy [Huw Jones] played there at Under-21s then you got Ruhan Nel that has actually played there his whole life.
"Then you got the option of either Damian Willemse or Rob [Robert du Preez] that played one or two games at the back. We will just have to see who is training hard and who is ready to play."
Blitzbok star Werner Kok is also set to return from injury and could be drafted in at wing‚ meaning that fellow Blitzbok Nel could move to fullback.
In other good news flank Sikhumbuzo Notshe has also returned to training and should be available for selection this weekend.
- TimesLIVE
