Western Province won’t be taking the Free State Cheetahs lightly when the sides clash at Newlands in a Currie Cup fixture that could change the dynamic at the top of the standings on Saturday.

The Cheetahs‚ with 25 players in Ireland where they are preparing to take on Munster in the PRO 14 and another half a dozen on the injury list‚ appear to be cannon fodder for WP.

But assistant coach Dawie Snyman won’t hear of it.

“We’re not looking at the Cheetahs as a weak team‚” he said.

“They showed in their match against the Sharks last weekend that they can put you under pressure if you aren’t focused or you give them space.