Erasmus' departure could be a distraction that aids Cheetahs

Erasmus’ long-time lieutenant and defence specialist Jacques Nienaber is set to return as well‚ leaving the Irish club searching for a new head coach midway through the season.

Despite assurances that it’s business as usual‚ it must be a distraction and former Ireland and British & Irish Lions skipper Brian O’Driscoll believes it could upset the team.

"It's a strange circumstance to have a head coach leaving halfway through a season‚ I'm sure they're working on a contingency‚” O’Driscoll told the Irish Independent.

"I don't know who they have lined up‚ there's lots of speculation about potential successors.

"It's not an ideal situation to find yourself in having done four rounds of Europe and half of your PRO 14 season‚ and then a new voice comes in and they have to continue with the same style of play.

"You can't change that mid-season‚ but it's definitely not a perfect situation to find themselves in.”

For now‚ though‚ Erasmus is in charge and the Cheetahs will be up against it again this weekend.

Last week they started promisingly against Ulster but were overwhelmed.

Poor defence and discipline‚ which saw them earn two yellow cards‚ derailed their debut in the tournament.

"Teams that Rassie coaches always put in physical performances‚ as well as having exceptional defence lines‚" Cheetahs coach Rory Duncan said.

"That is one of the areas that he is passionate about‚ working very closely with Jacques Nienaber.

"Munster does play relatively direct as well‚ so we do anticipate another physical encounter."

The Cheetahs will only name their team on Friday as they wait on fullback Rosko Specman and last week’s flyhalf Clayton Blommetjies to come through fitness tests.

The Southern Kings face Connacht this weekend after suffering a humbling‚ but not entirely unexpected 57-10 loss to defending champions the Scarlets last week.