Pollard makes the Springboks bench as Cronje returns

07 September 2017 - 10:12 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Handre Pollard of the Springboks during the South African Mens national rugby team training session at EG Jansen High School on September 01, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Scrumhalf Ross Cronje and lock Pieter-Steph du Toit are the two changes Springbok coach Allister Coetzee has made to the side that saw off Argentina in Salta on August 26.

Handre Pollard is also on the bench and could make a first Springbok appearance since the 2015 Rugby World Cup third place play-off against Argentina on October 30‚ 2015.

Cronje has shrugged off an ankle injury sustained in the August 19 Test against Argentina in Port Elizabeth.

He relegates Francois Hougaard to the bench while Du Toit starts ahead of Lions lock Franco Mostert‚ who has been rotated out of the match-day 23.

Bulls lock Lood de Jager makes a rare appearance on the bench while the match-day squad retains a familiar look to the one that hasn't dropped a Test match this season.

Coetzee said it was important for them to maintain consistency and build on their 41-23 beating of the Pumas.

“Even though we travelled to three continents in ten days‚ this group has the desire to get better‚ and learn from previous experiences‚" Coetzee said.

"The performance in Salta was not perfect‚ but we are looking forward to the next opportunity to improve as individuals and as a team.

“If you look at Australia's performances against New Zealand‚ you will see how well they have functioned in scoring nine tries and 63 points in two matches.”

Australian coach Michael Cheika made four changes to the side that ran the All Blacks close in Dunedin on August 26.

Hooker Tatafu Polota-Nau replaces veteran Stephen Moore‚ who is attending to the birth of his third child.

Reece Hodge replaces Dane Haylett-Petty on the left wing as the latter will miss the rest of the season with a biceps injury.

Sekope Kepu comes in for Allan Alaalatoa‚ who drops down to the bench while Rob Simmons has made way for Adam Coleman‚ who returns from injury.

Youngster Jordan Uelese could make his debut from the bench.

Australia: 15 Israel Folau‚ 14 Henry Speight‚ 13 Tevita Kuridrani‚12 Kurtley Beale‚ 11 Reece Hodge‚ 10 Bernard Foley‚ 9 Will Genia‚ 8 Sean McMahon‚ 7 Michael Hooper (c)‚ 6 Ned Hanigan‚ 5 Adam Coleman‚ 4 Rory Arnold‚ 3 Sekope Kepu‚ 2 Tatafu Polota-Nau‚ 1 Scott Sio.

Subs: 16 Jordan Uelese‚ 17 Tom Robertson‚ 18 Allan Alaalatoa‚ 19 Rob Simmons‚ 20 Jack Dempsey‚ 21 Nick Phipps‚ 22 Samu Kerevi‚ 23 Curtis Rona.

South Africa: 15 Andries Coetzee‚ 14 Raymond Rhule‚ 13 Jesse Kriel‚ 12 Jan Serfontein‚ 11 Courtnall Skosan‚ 10 Elton Jantjies‚ 9 Ross Cronje‚ 8 Uzair Cassiem‚ 7 Jaco Kriel‚ 6 Siya Kolisi‚ 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ 4 Eben Etzebeth ©‚ 3 Coenie Oosthuizen‚ 2 Malcolm Marx‚ 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Subs: 16 Bongi Mbonambi‚ 17 Steven Kitshoff‚ 18 Trevor Nyakane‚ 19 Lood de Jager‚ 20 Jean-luc du Preez‚ 21 Francois Hougaard‚ 22 Handre Pollard‚ 23‚ Damian de Allende

Referee: Glen Jackson (New Zealand)

Assistant referees: John Lacey (Ireland)‚ Paul Williams (New Zealand)

TMO: Ben Skeen (New Zealand)

- TimesLIVE

