Although Super Rugby has been trimmed down for next season‚ rugby bosses are struggling to squeeze the Currie Cup into a jam-packed schedule.

The Cheetahs and the Southern Kings' commitments in Europe in the Pro14 have further cluttered the landscape leaving very little room for a meaningful domestic competition.

This season the Currie Cup overlapped with Super Rugby over the last three weeks of the latter competition‚ while the Cheetahs are currently finding out how difficult it is to go into combat on two fronts.

At their last meeting provincial bosses struggled to find consensus about the structure of a competition that has for too long been a political hot potato in South African rugby.

“It's the old debate‚” reminded a rugby boss who spoke on condition of anonymity.