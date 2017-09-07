Rugby

Rugby bosses struggling to squeeze Currie Cup into a jam-packed schedule

07 September 2017 - 17:55 By Liam Del Carme
Currie Cup during the Toyota Free State Cheetahs Currie Cup season launch at Toyota Stadium on July 19, 2017 in Bloemfontein, South Africa.
Currie Cup during the Toyota Free State Cheetahs Currie Cup season launch at Toyota Stadium on July 19, 2017 in Bloemfontein, South Africa.
Image: Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images

Although Super Rugby has been trimmed down for next season‚ rugby bosses are struggling to squeeze the Currie Cup into a jam-packed schedule.

The Cheetahs and the Southern Kings' commitments in Europe in the Pro14 have further cluttered the landscape leaving very little room for a meaningful domestic competition.

This season the Currie Cup overlapped with Super Rugby over the last three weeks of the latter competition‚ while the Cheetahs are currently finding out how difficult it is to go into combat on two fronts.

At their last meeting provincial bosses struggled to find consensus about the structure of a competition that has for too long been a political hot potato in South African rugby.

“It's the old debate‚” reminded a rugby boss who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Pollard makes the Springboks bench as Cronje returns

Scrumhalf Ross Cronje and lock Pieter-Steph du Toit are the two changes Springbok coach Allister Coetzee has made to the side that saw off Argentina ...
Sport
8 hours ago

“Do we go six/eight‚ or eight/six in the number of teams contesting the Premier Division and the First Division? Do we play a single or double round in the Currie Cup?

“Obviously Griquas and the Pumas want to be part of the top tier.

"It will be difficult for them to be part of a condensed competition because you can only accommodate six teams who will play a double round of matches.

“A way of determining whether a team should be in the top tier is to look at how commercially viable they are‚ like we did in Super Rugby.

“Another option would be to have eight franchises but then you won't be able to play a double round of matches. Maybe two pools but then you can't play everyone else.”

Whatever the rugby bosses decide will be a stop gap measure.

The game is set for a shakeup after the 2019 World Cup.

“Super Rugby's current contract ends in 2020.

Nyakane knows Wallabies will have a point to prove against Springboks

Springbok utility prop Trevor Nyakane is under no illusions as to what to expect from the Wallabies in Saturday's Rugby Championship test at the nib ...
Sport
3 hours ago

"There can't be any major shifts before that.

"We need to decide on a structure that determines who plays in what competition.

“If the Cheetahs‚ for instance‚ get fed up with Pro14‚ how do they get back into Super Rugby? Do we have promotion/relegation?”

First though‚ rugby bosses have to clear the most immediate hurdle which is to agree on a structure for the Currie Cup.

“The Currie Cup is in the toilet‚ if I can put it that way.”

The source said consensus has been reached around the age group competitions with the Under19 tournament to be played over a double and the Under 21s over a single round.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Safa in race against time to stop FIFA 2018 World Cup LOC from taking final ... Soccer
  2. Sasol renews its sponsorship of Banyana Banyana and Safa's Women’s League for ... Soccer
  3. Manyama completes move to Turkish side Konyaspor‚ signing three-year deal Soccer
  4. 'I’m not going to entertain any questions about the coach’s future,' says Safa ... Soccer
  5. Rugby bosses struggling to squeeze Currie Cup into a jam-packed schedule Rugby

Latest Videos

Crooked cops must go to jail, says deputy minister of police
'God forgives' - Paarl road rage incident resolved with feet washing

Related articles

  1. Springbok scrum coach impressed with the strides Oosthuizen has made Rugby
X