Sharks coach Du Preez believes Bosch is a better player after his Bok stint
Curwin Bosch is one of those as the newly-capped Springbok utility back is pressed into service at flyhalf‚ where Benhard Janse van Rensburg makes way.
Garth April steps in for the injured Inny Radebe at fullback while Ross Geldenhuys replaces John-Hubert Meyer at tighthead prop.
If anything‚ the log leaders are looking even stronger with Bosch pulling the strings at 10.
Du Preez believes that Bosch is a better player after his Springbok stint.
“Bosch has fitted back very well and I think he understands the bigger picture‚" Du Preez said.
"He's fitted in like he's never been away and it's great to have him back.
"The exposure that's he had with the Boks has given him great confidence.
"I think at times we underestimate what it means for a player to get into the Bok setup”.
The Sharks have worked themselves into a position where they could seal a home semifinal berth in the course of the next two matches if they don't lose.
The Pumas have been tricky customers at the Mbombela Stadium but the Sharks have also travelled well this season.
Wins against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld‚ the Lions at Ellis Park and Western Province at Newlands are testament to this.
Their only loss came against the Cheetahs at the start of the season and their 45-15 home win against the same team this past weekend atoned for that.
Du Preez has never been one to put the cart before the horse but he knows that his team are in a good position with a clutch of home games to come.
After seven matches‚ the Sharks have 29 points‚ four more than the second-placed Cheetahs.
“This Pumas game is going to be one of our toughest matches of the season‚" Du Preez said.
"They have an abrasive pack of forwards and we have to deal with that.
"In Nelspruit on Friday‚ we really have to be mentally up for it and I'm pretty sure the boys will be ready for the game.
"I was impressed with how we played against the Cheetahs because they're a well coached side by Daan Human.
"We had to work for every point in that game‚” Du Preez said.
Sharks:
15 Garth April‚ 14 Tythan Adams‚ 13 Jeremy Ward‚ 12 Lukhanyo Am‚ 11 Sibusiso Nkosi‚ 10 Curwin Bosch‚ 9 Louis Schreuder‚ 8 Tera Mtembu‚ 7 Jacques Vermeulen‚ 6 Keegan Daniel‚ 5 Ruan Botha (c)‚ 4 Tyler Paul‚ 3 Ross Geldenhuys‚ 2 Armand van der Merwe‚ 1 Thomas du Toit.
Subs: 16 Franco Marais‚ 17 Juan Schoeman‚ 18 Jean Droste‚ 19 Wian Vosloo‚ 20 Michael Claassens‚ 21 Marius Louw‚ 22 Rhyno Smith.
- TimesLIVE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE