Curwin Bosch is one of those as the newly-capped Springbok utility back is pressed into service at flyhalf‚ where Benhard Janse van Rensburg makes way.

Garth April steps in for the injured Inny Radebe at fullback while Ross Geldenhuys replaces John-Hubert Meyer at tighthead prop.

If anything‚ the log leaders are looking even stronger with Bosch pulling the strings at 10.

Du Preez believes that Bosch is a better player after his Springbok stint.

“Bosch has fitted back very well and I think he understands the bigger picture‚" Du Preez said.

"He's fitted in like he's never been away and it's great to have him back.