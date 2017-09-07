Rugby

Sharks coach Du Preez believes Bosch is a better player after his Bok stint

07 September 2017 - 10:59 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Curwin Bosch of South Africa during the Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Argentina at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on August 19, 2017 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Curwin Bosch of South Africa during the Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Argentina at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on August 19, 2017 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Curwin Bosch is one of those as the newly-capped Springbok utility back is pressed into service at flyhalf‚ where Benhard Janse van Rensburg makes way.

Garth April steps in for the injured Inny Radebe at fullback while Ross Geldenhuys replaces John-Hubert Meyer at tighthead prop.

If anything‚ the log leaders are looking even stronger with Bosch pulling the strings at 10.

Du Preez believes that Bosch is a better player after his Springbok stint.

“Bosch has fitted back very well and I think he understands the bigger picture‚" Du Preez said.

"He's fitted in like he's never been away and it's great to have him back.

Pollard makes the Springboks bench as Cronje returns

Scrumhalf Ross Cronje and lock Pieter-Steph du Toit are the two changes Springbok coach Allister Coetzee has made to the side that saw off Argentina ...
Sport
54 minutes ago

"The exposure that's he had with the Boks has given him great confidence.

"I think at times we underestimate what it means for a player to get into the Bok setup”.

The Sharks have worked themselves into a position where they could seal a home semifinal berth in the course of the next two matches if they don't lose.

The Pumas have been tricky customers at the Mbombela Stadium but the Sharks have also travelled well this season.

Wins against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld‚ the Lions at Ellis Park and Western Province at Newlands are testament to this.

Their only loss came against the Cheetahs at the start of the season and their 45-15 home win against the same team this past weekend atoned for that.

Du Preez has never been one to put the cart before the horse but he knows that his team are in a good position with a clutch of home games to come.

Proudfoot believes Mtawarira has created the appetite in the Bok team

Springbok scrum coach Matt Proudfoot says Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira's quietly powerful contributions have mirrored the team's ascendant test ...
Sport
1 day ago

After seven matches‚ the Sharks have 29 points‚ four more than the second-placed Cheetahs.

“This Pumas game is going to be one of our toughest matches of the season‚" Du Preez said.

"They have an abrasive pack of forwards and we have to deal with that.

"In Nelspruit on Friday‚ we really have to be mentally up for it and I'm pretty sure the boys will be ready for the game.

"I was impressed with how we played against the Cheetahs because they're a well coached side by Daan Human.

"We had to work for every point in that game‚” Du Preez said.

Forrest says to launch rebel competition after Force lose appeal

Billionaire mining tycoon Andrew Forrest has said he will set up a rebel competition spanning the Indo-Pacific region after Australia's Western Force ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sharks:

15 Garth April‚ 14 Tythan Adams‚ 13 Jeremy Ward‚ 12 Lukhanyo Am‚ 11 Sibusiso Nkosi‚ 10 Curwin Bosch‚ 9 Louis Schreuder‚ 8 Tera Mtembu‚ 7 Jacques Vermeulen‚ 6 Keegan Daniel‚ 5 Ruan Botha (c)‚ 4 Tyler Paul‚ 3 Ross Geldenhuys‚ 2 Armand van der Merwe‚ 1 Thomas du Toit.

Subs: 16 Franco Marais‚ 17 Juan Schoeman‚ 18 Jean Droste‚ 19 Wian Vosloo‚ 20 Michael Claassens‚ 21 Marius Louw‚ 22 Rhyno Smith.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. LIVE | Safa announces new sponsorship of women's football Soccer
  2. Safa intends to challenge FIFA's order to replay tainted Bafana vs Senegal ... Soccer
  3. 'We're looking forward to getting better this weekend,' says Mtawarira Rugby
  4. Sharks coach Du Preez believes Bosch is a better player after his Bok stint Rugby
  5. SA gets its first house of gaming – yes, an actual house Sport

Latest Videos

Live footage as Hurricane Irma destroys Maho Beach Cam in St Maarten 9/6/2017
Malema graduates from Unisa, again

Related articles

  1. Pollard makes the Springboks bench as Cronje returns Rugby
  2. Aussies ripe for picking Rugby
  3. Recovered Oosthuizen out to drop misfit tag Rugby
  4. Springbok scrum coach impressed with the strides Oosthuizen has made Rugby
  5. Kevin Anderson’s single-mindedness is paying off Sport
  6. Tycoon plans rebel rugby league Rugby
  7. Another good flyhalf in the works at Lions Rugby
  8. The beauty that is the Beast Rugby
  9. Adriaanse returns to Lions' starting lineup for first time in five years Rugby
  10. Proudfoot believes Mtawarira has created the appetite in the Bok team Rugby
  11. 'It's good to see South Africans outside the country,' says Bok flank Siya ... Rugby
  12. Western Province will not take Cheetahs lightly Rugby
  13. Forrest says to launch rebel competition after Force lose appeal Rugby
  14. Is promising fly-half Ashlon Davids the next Elton Jantjies? Rugby
  15. Coetzee wary of the resourcefulness of Cheika's street-wise pack Rugby
X