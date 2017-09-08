Bok skipper Etzebeth expect tough battle against wounded Wallabies

Springbok stand-in captain Eben Etzebeth said the Wallabies will be a difficult team to beat‚ especially after their rousing performance against the All Blacks in Dunedin on August 26.

After copping a heavy 54-34 defeat in Sydney the week before‚ the Wallabies nearly made a mess of the All Blacks' clean record against them at home before the hosts somehow found a way to win 35-28

The Springboks and the Wallabies meet at Perth's nib Stadium on Saturday morning (SA time) in the Rugby Championship.

They will also keep one eye on the events that will be taking place at the Yarrow Stadium in New Plymouth where New Zealand will be hosting Argentina.