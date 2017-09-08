Dave Wessels‚ the former coach of the now defunct Super Rugby entity the Western Force‚ has been pleasantly surprised by the rapid progress the Springboks have made this season.

Speaking from Perth where the Boks are preparing to take on the Wallabies in their Rugby Championship clash on Saturday‚ Wessels said he had been impressed with the team's turnaround this season following five straight wins.

“I'm actually surprised at the amount of progress they've made in the last couple of months‚” said Wessels‚ who went on to pinpoint the roots of the revival.

“I caught up with some of the Boks the other day and my overall impression was that there is just a fantastic mood in the squad. That is a credit to Allister (Coetzee) and the rest of the coaches.