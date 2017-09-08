The Free State Cheetahs will somehow have to stem the bleeding with a callow team when they take on Western Province at Newlands in a Currie Cup match on Saturday.

The Cheetahs come into the match on the back of 45-15 loss against the Sharks last weekend and nothing suggests that their squad‚ staffed mainly by Varsity Cup players‚ will be able to live with WP.

The Cape side have a vastly experience unit filled with Super Rugby players and a smattering of Test experience as well.

Coming off a bye‚ the home team will also be fresh while the Cheetahs at least will be better for the experience they endured last weekend when they were put to the sword.

Had the Sharks been more clinical the score could’ve been much higher.