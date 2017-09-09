All Blacks unleash 'the beast' to down Argentina

The All Blacks unleashed "the beast" as they came from behind to beat a fired-up Argentina 39-22 in a Rugby Championship Test in New Plymouth on Saturday.

Blindside flanker Vaea Fifita turned the game with a 50-metre try 10 minutes into the second half when the All Blacks were down by seven points.

Coach Steve Hansen had billed Fifita as a "real physical beast" before the game and the 25 year-old did not disappoint using his 1.96 (6ft 5in) metre, 113 kilogramme (249 lb) frame to crash his way through Los Pumas.

It was a Test the All Blacks were never expected to lose and they won the try count six to one.

But they were made to struggle for long periods by an Argentinian side determined to prove they still belong among the leading rugby nations.