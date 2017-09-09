Wallabies coach Cheika impressed with the Boks

A gutsy Springbok side with far more resilience as compared to last year's flaky unit chipped and chivvied away at the deficit but somehow lacked the bottle to see the fixture through. Cheika though felt his side were making positive strides after their two reverses against New Zealand.They were clouted 54-34 in Sydney on August 19 but played their part in the epic 35-29 loss in Dunedin a week later.“It's never a clean path or about going in one direction. It's just believing in the things that your team does and not worrying about the outcome or the result.

"When you look at the score and it's 20-10, you don't have to worry about the result. The opposition needs to score and you just need to keep doing what you're doing,” Cheika said.“It's about staying in the game and that needs that little bit of maturity this team needs to accrue as they get the experience together.”