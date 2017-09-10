Free State coach Human defiant in the face of defeat

Free State Cheetahs coach Daan Human remained defiant in the face of defeat after his callow squad suffered a second consecutive heavy Currie Cup defeat at the weekend.

The Cheetahs were thrashed 57-14 by Western Province at Newlands‚ which followed the previous weekend’s 45-15 loss to the Sharks in Durban.

They still occupy second on the Currie Cup standings with 25 points after eight games thanks to winning five of their fist six matches when they were at full strength.

But after two heavy losses with a team containing many Varsity Cup level players‚ there is a danger that Free State’s campaign could implode.

They have a bye next weekend before facing a strong Pumas at home. That is shaping up as a pivotal game in the campaign.

Free State are competing in the Currie Cup with a virtual third team as most of their resources are focused on their debut season in PRO 14 (which started with two heavy losses as well).