Lions starting to find their inner roar

Joey Mongalo stopped just short of likening their early performances in the Currie Cup to the fumbling of strangers in the night.

It is no great leap from what the Golden Lions skills coach actually said.

“We have started to date each other. Starting to find each other. We've been feeling each other out‚” Mongalo explained the team's upward curve in recent weeks.

The Lions were rock bottom of the seven-team Currie Cup two weeks ago but they have moved into the top four thanks to wins over the Pumas and Griquas.

“We never had a pre season but we are seeing the value of the guys having been together for a while‚” he said about their turn around.