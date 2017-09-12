After denials that he was leaving South Africa a month ago‚ flyhalf Pat Lambie has been released from his joint SA Rugby and Sharks contract to take up an offer from French club Racing 92.

SA Rugby confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Lambie hasn’t played since picking up a second major concussion during Super Rugby earlier this year.

That followed four months on the sidelines in 2016 following concussion sustained in the first Test against Ireland in June 2016.

Although the announcement was only made on Tuesday‚ Lambie has been linked to Racing for several months and has already appeared on their official webpage dressed in their kit.