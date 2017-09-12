Shoulder injury rules Jaco Kriel out of Bok's clash against the All Blacks
12 September 2017 - 11:02
Industrious Springbok loose-forward Jaco Kriel has been ruled out of Saturday's Rugby Championship Test against the All Blacks in Albany.
The blockbusting Lions flanker suffered a shoulder injury in the 23-all draw against the Wallabies in Perth and deteriorated on arrival ahead of the Saturday's important clash.
Kriel had one of his best games in a Bok jersey on Saturday and Springbok coach Allister Coetzee will have to make two definite changes from the Perth starting 15.
Sharks flanker Jean-luc du Preez is a possible starter with his twin Dan coming onto the bench for a possible Test debut.
Coetzee will also have to make a change at tight-head prop with Sharks incumbent Coenie Oosthuizen out for six weeks with a broken arm.
- TimesLIVE
