Shoulder injury rules Jaco Kriel out of Bok's clash against the All Blacks

Industrious Springbok loose-forward Jaco Kriel has been ruled out of Saturday's Rugby Championship Test against the All Blacks in Albany.

The blockbusting Lions flanker suffered a shoulder injury in the 23-all draw against the Wallabies in Perth and deteriorated on arrival ahead of the Saturday's important clash.

Kriel had one of his best games in a Bok jersey on Saturday and Springbok coach Allister Coetzee will have to make two definite changes from the Perth starting 15.