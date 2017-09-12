Rugby

Shoulder injury rules Jaco Kriel out of Bok's clash against the All Blacks

12 September 2017 - 11:02 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Jaco Kriel of the Springboks during the 3rd Castle Lager Incoming Series Test match between South Africa and France at Emirates Airline Park on June 24, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Getty Images

Industrious Springbok loose-forward Jaco Kriel has been ruled out of Saturday's Rugby Championship Test against the All Blacks in Albany.

The blockbusting Lions flanker suffered a shoulder injury in the 23-all draw against the Wallabies in Perth and deteriorated on arrival ahead of the Saturday's important clash.

Kriel had one of his best games in a Bok jersey on Saturday and Springbok coach Allister Coetzee will have to make two definite changes from the Perth starting 15.

Sharks flanker Jean-luc du Preez is a possible starter with his twin Dan coming onto the bench for a possible Test debut.

Coetzee will also have to make a change at tight-head prop with Sharks incumbent Coenie Oosthuizen out for six weeks with a broken arm.

- TimesLIVE

