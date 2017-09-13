The PRO14 enters its next phase when the two new South African additions‚ the Southern Kings and Cheetahs‚ host home games for the first time this weekend.

Although they will never admit it‚ organisers must be hoping that at least one of the SA teams secures a win after a dismal start to the new adventure.

After two weeks it appears more like a misadventure with the Kings and Cheetahs losing four out of four and being outscored by 182 points to 57.

The Cheetahs face Italian strugglers Zebre‚ and should fancy this as a must-win game‚ but the Europeans have at least shown more of an appetite for defending than the South Africans.