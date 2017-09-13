Rugby

Marx, Coles will have big say on the All Blacks vs Boks showdown

13 September 2017 - 11:17 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Malcolm Marx of the Springbok Team during the Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Argentina at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on August 19, 2017 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Malcolm Marx of the Springbok Team during the Rugby Championship match between South Africa and Argentina at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on August 19, 2017 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images

Malcolm Marx and Dane Coles are important members of their respective forward units and their teammates know this.

While Marx has been a pocket-battle in the form of his more vaunted predecessor Bismarck du Plessis‚ it's been the lineout accuracy that was the most important aspect of his play.

With Sam Whitelock set to be named in the All Black starting line-up on Thursday morning‚ Marx will have to find his jumpers with pin-point accuracy that has to be sharper than his display in the 23-all draw in Perth.

The All Blacks have long recognized the importance of the lineout to the Springboks' style of play to a point where they moulded their game around it and became better than their rivals in the said set-piece.

Springboks vs All Blacks ticket touts face online shutdown

Online classifieds site Gumtree says the avalanche of Springboks vs All Blacks seats being advertised at inflated prices might force it to close its ...
Sport
3 hours ago

In Whitelock and Brodie Retallick‚ the All Blacks have excellent line-out operators even though current Springbok captain Eben Etzebeth‚ Lood de Jager‚ Pieter-Steph du Toit and Franco Mostert are more than capable adversaries.

Marx may still have throwing teething problems that manifest from time to time but having been entrusted with the senior hooker role‚ despite having played only eight Tests‚ is testament to his accelerated development.

Unlike Coles‚ who is utilised on the wider channels because of his dynamism and pace‚ Marx has been better used and enjoyed taking up third or fourth phase ball.

In Jerome Kaino's absence‚ New Zealand battle to contain strike runners in these phases despite their wins against Argentina and Australia.

Shoulder injury rules Jaco Kriel out of Bok's clash against the All Blacks

Industrious Springbok loose-forward Jaco Kriel has been ruled out of Saturday's Rugby Championship test against the All Blacks in Albany.
Sport
1 day ago

However‚ the All Blacks will exploit this very same weakness and the Boks' inability to claim clean restarts after scoring tries.

This is where Coles often comes into his own as a support runner who takes the ball up at pace against the fractured defence.

His presence was sorely missed in the drawn British and Irish Lions series even though Codie Taylor deputised well in his absence.

His importance was as such that the Hurricanes saw fit to rush him for his 100th Super Rugby match in the semi-final loss against the Lions even though he missed the bulk of the season with concussion problems.

All Blacks Kieran Read and Sam Cane pose a clear and present danger for the Springboks

All Black number eight and captain Kieran Read‚ openside flanker Sam Cane and whoever partners them in the back row pose a clear and present danger.
Sport
1 day ago

His impact is felt best out wide where the Boks have been seen to be vulnerable with small wings like Courtnall Skosan and Raymond Rhule being targeted as indifferent tacklers.

The message from the both sides has been about containing the collective and not worrying about individuals.

However‚ these hookers will have a big say on how proceedings pan out on Saturday.

Pat Lambie bids au revoir to South Africa

After denials that he was leaving South Africa a month ago‚ flyhalf Pat Lambie has been released from his joint SA Rugby and Sharks contract to take ...
Sport
1 day ago

 - TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Man United star Paul Pogba faces spell on the sidelines with hamstring injury Soccer
  2. Peter Butler's coaching style was 'too English' for Platinum Stars Soccer
  3. Marx, Coles will have big say on the All Blacks vs Boks showdown Rugby
  4. Springboks vs All Blacks ticket touts face online shutdown Rugby
  5. Annoyed Mourinho warns Man United players against 'fantasy football' Soccer

Latest Videos

[WARNING: Graphic content] The moment police shot a 14-year-old boy at close ...
Why Joburg woman wrestled robbers for handbag

Related articles

  1. Springboks vs All Blacks ticket touts face online shutdown Rugby
  2. 'New' Boks all set to face the mighty All Blacks Rugby
  3. Lions starting to find their inner roar Rugby
  4. Wilco Louw blow for Western Province‚ but not for SA Rugby
  5. Pat Lambie bids au revoir to South Africa Rugby
  6. Shoulder injury rules Jaco Kriel out of Bok's clash against the All Blacks Rugby
  7. Bok wing Skosan looking forward to going up against All Blacks back three Rugby
  8. Coetzee's hoping he has a lock on Kiwi proceedings Rugby
  9. History is against the Springboks Rugby
  10. All Blacks Kieran Read and Sam Cane pose a clear and present danger for the ... Sport
  11. Boks have to find extra gears if they are to end their eight-year losing streak ... Sport
  12. Boks must be at their very best against All Blacks Rugby
  13. Bok lock Du Toit sees positives in Oz draw Rugby
  14. PRO 14 wake-up call for Cheetahs and Kings Sport
  15. Free State coach Human defiant in the face of defeat Rugby
  16. Five things to take away from the Rugby Championship encounters in Perth and ... Sport
  17. Oosthuizen's breakthrough international season comes to sad end after breaking ... Sport
  18. Western Force ousted, but will stay with SA coach Dave Wessels Sport
  19. Springboks coach Allister Coetzee spoilt for choice at lock Sport
  20. Pro14 commitments leave depleted Cheetahs floundering in Currie Cup Sport
X