Marx, Coles will have big say on the All Blacks vs Boks showdown

Malcolm Marx and Dane Coles are important members of their respective forward units and their teammates know this.

While Marx has been a pocket-battle in the form of his more vaunted predecessor Bismarck du Plessis‚ it's been the lineout accuracy that was the most important aspect of his play.

With Sam Whitelock set to be named in the All Black starting line-up on Thursday morning‚ Marx will have to find his jumpers with pin-point accuracy that has to be sharper than his display in the 23-all draw in Perth.

The All Blacks have long recognized the importance of the lineout to the Springboks' style of play to a point where they moulded their game around it and became better than their rivals in the said set-piece.