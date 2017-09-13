Powerful All Blacks team named to face Springboks

Chiefs loosehead prop Kane Hames was the surprise package named in the All Blacks' starting 15 ahead of the Rugby Championship clash against the Springboks in Albany on Saturday.

The 29-year-old replaces the injured Joe Moody in one of eight changes made by All Black coach Steve Hansen from the side that beat Argentina 39-22 at the Yarrow Stadium in New Plymouth.

Starting Hames ahead of the seasoned Wyatt Crockett has been seen as a dicey move in New Zealand rugby circles and the media considering the Tasman prop is known for his support play and mobility and less for his scrummaging priority.

That will be tested against a South African pack that has improved with every game.

It will be his first start, having come off the bench in his previous two test but with the Boks also having to make a change at tighthead prop with Coenie Oosthuizen out with a broken arm and Frans Malherbe missing through injury, Hansen may have picked Hames with cognisance of the Boks' tighthead uncertainty even though Trevor Nyakane and Ruan Dreyer are proven performers.