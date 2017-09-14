Rugby

All Black loosehead prop Hames braced for the Springboks' challenge

14 September 2017 - 11:57 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
Kane Hames of the Maori All Blacks scores a try during the Intenational Rugby Match between the USA Eagles and the New Zealand Maori All Blacks at Toyota Patk on November 4, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois.
Kane Hames of the Maori All Blacks scores a try during the Intenational Rugby Match between the USA Eagles and the New Zealand Maori All Blacks at Toyota Patk on November 4, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois.
Image: Phil Walter/Getty Images/AFP

All Black loosehead prop Kane Hames is braced for the South African challenge and seemingly has all the motivation he needs to make a statement in Albany on Saturday.

An article on stuff.co.nz said Hames wasn't a strong scrummager and the 29-year-old Chiefs loosehead prop took umbrage to the comments.

Hames will be appearing in his third Test but will be making his first start‚ filling the massive void left by Joe Moody‚ whose dislocated shoulder rules him out for the rest of the international season.

Hames was aware the Bok pack is not to be trifled with but also understood the important of set-piece parity that allows the All Black backs to dictate proceedings.

Springboks prop Kitshoff happy to come off bench against the All Blacks

Springbok prop Steven Kitshoff is enjoying the impact he has been having off the bench and wants to make a difference in Saturday's Rugby ...
Sport
1 hour ago

“I've seen the Springboks put a bit of pressure on Argentina and Australia but I've also seen these boys do the same.

"It could be the battle of the set-pieces this weekend and it looks like it's shaping up to be that way‚” Hames said.

“I read an article today by Marc Hinton and he said I'm not a renowned scrummager‚ so when I'm not scrummaging‚ I guess I'll be winning the battle in the air and work on my speed in the outside channels.”

Hames and Nepo Laulala will be part of one of the greenest All Black front rows in recent memory.

Powerful All Blacks team named to face Springboks

Chiefs loosehead prop Kane Hames was the surprise package named in the All Blacks' starting 15 ahead of the Rugby Championship clash against the ...
Sport
15 hours ago

They only have eight Tests in between them even though hooker Dane Coles buttresses their inexperience with 51 Test caps.

They will have to deal with the seasoned Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira‚ who has 93 Tests to his name and the inexperienced but talented Ruan Dreyer.

Hames does have experience against Dreyer and Trevor Nyakane through his Super Rugby travels but said the welcoming All Black environment made it easy for him to adapt.

“It's not that difficult to adapt in this environment when you're playing with the best hooker in the world and playing in the best team in the world and the best locks in the world behind me.

Marx, Coles will have big say on the All Blacks vs Boks showdown

Malcolm Marx and Dane Coles are important members of their respective forward units and their teammates know this.
Sport
1 day ago

"It's a case of having to mould with the system. When you're in the All Black environment‚ it's the best one in the world‚” Hames said.

“In this mindset I'm in‚ it's never about proving anyone wrong‚ but putting systems in place to make sure everything goes right.

"We have to do a whole lot of research to make sure we do things right and it would be great if you could do the same.”

Shoulder injury rules Jaco Kriel out of Bok's clash against the All Blacks

Industrious Springbok loose-forward Jaco Kriel has been ruled out of Saturday's Rugby Championship test against the All Blacks in Albany.
Sport
2 days ago

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. FIFA agrees to pick up the R5 million bill for Bafana vs Senegal match Soccer
  2. SAFA CEO Mumble wants answers from Bafana Bafana coach Baxter Soccer
  3. McCarthy now has the tough task of lifting a City change room he says resembled ... Soccer
  4. New Zealand rugby players denied entry into SA Rugby
  5. Komphela admits Chiefs played defensively in a bid to get a much-needed win ... Soccer

Latest Videos

[WARNING: Graphic content] The moment police shot a 14-year-old boy at close ...
Why Joburg woman wrestled robbers for handbag

Related articles

  1. Springboks prop Kitshoff happy to come off bench against the All Blacks Rugby
  2. Men in black are not unbeatable Rugby
  3. Breakdown battle between the Springboks and All Blacks begins Rugby
  4. Powerful All Blacks team named to face Springboks Rugby
  5. Home ground boost for Cheetahs‚ Kings in PRO14 Rugby
  6. Sharks reshuffle for tough trip to Kimberley for Griquas clash Rugby
  7. Marx, Coles will have big say on the All Blacks vs Boks showdown Rugby
  8. Springboks vs All Blacks ticket touts face online shutdown Rugby
  9. 'New' Boks all set to face the mighty All Blacks Rugby
  10. Lions starting to find their inner roar Rugby
  11. Wilco Louw blow for Western Province‚ but not for SA Rugby
  12. Pat Lambie bids au revoir to South Africa Rugby
  13. Shoulder injury rules Jaco Kriel out of Bok's clash against the All Blacks Rugby
  14. Bok wing Skosan looking forward to going up against All Blacks back three Rugby
  15. Coetzee's hoping he has a lock on Kiwi proceedings Rugby
X