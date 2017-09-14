All Black loosehead prop Hames braced for the Springboks' challenge

All Black loosehead prop Kane Hames is braced for the South African challenge and seemingly has all the motivation he needs to make a statement in Albany on Saturday.

An article on stuff.co.nz said Hames wasn't a strong scrummager and the 29-year-old Chiefs loosehead prop took umbrage to the comments.

Hames will be appearing in his third Test but will be making his first start‚ filling the massive void left by Joe Moody‚ whose dislocated shoulder rules him out for the rest of the international season.

Hames was aware the Bok pack is not to be trifled with but also understood the important of set-piece parity that allows the All Black backs to dictate proceedings.