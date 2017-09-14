Lions coach adds his voice to calls for match day squads to be increased

Calls for match day squads in the Currie Cup to be increased from 22 to 23 players are intensifying after Golden Lions coach Swys de Bruin added his voice to the debate yesterday.

Western Province coach John Dobson had earlier voiced concerns at SA Rugby's current policy to have one less player in match day squads than the prescribed number set by World Rugby‚ the sport's governing body.

“I'm with Dobbo 100 percent. I agree‚" said De Bruin.

"It should be the same as Super Rugby.

"It should be a safety factor.

"It is just much better for the team in the event of injuries.