PRO 14 rugby encountered an unusual teething problem when two Leinster players were turned away from OR Tambo airport on Wednesday for failing to produce visas.

New Zealanders Isa Nacewa‚ who captains Leinster‚ and scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park were denied entry to the country.

New Zealand citizens require visas to enter South Africa after a change in legislation that was introduced in January this year.

Sources confirmed to TimesLIVE that the players did not have the correct paper work and even though calls were placed to Fatima Chohan‚ deputy minister of Home Affairs‚ in an attempt to secure their entry to the country‚ the request was rejected.