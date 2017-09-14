Springboks prop Kitshoff happy to come off bench against the All Blacks

Steven Kitshoff is enjoying the impact he has been having off the bench and wants to make a difference in Saturday's Rugby Championship Test against the All Blacks in Albany.

The Springboks prop has been named on the bench as Ruan Dreyer‚ Malcolm Marx and Tendai Mtawarira have been entrusted with the starting berths.

Kitshoff has been the cornerstone of some impressive second half scrumming performances this season but is aware of how he has to raise his game despite the relative inexperience of the All Black front row.

There's a high possibility he may have to tangle with Blues prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi‚ an adversary Kitshoff remembers well from the 2012 Under-20 Rugby World Cup which South Africa won by beating their New Zealand counterparts in an enthralling final at Newlands.