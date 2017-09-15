The Springboks have been dealt a crucial blow by starting scrumhalf Ross Cronje being ruled out of Saturday's Rugby Championship clash against the All Blacks in Albany because of a stomach bug.

The Lions flyhalf has been crucial to the Boks this season and his partnership with Elton Jantjies has been one of the foundations on which the Boks have built their 2017 run. Cronje will be replaced by Francois Hougaard‚ who started against Argentina on August 26 when Cronje was ruled out with an ankle injury with Rudy Paige filling in on the bench.

New Zealand: 15 Damian McKenzie‚ 14 Nehe Milner-Skudder‚ 13 Ryan Crotty‚ 12 Sonny Bill Williams‚ 11 Rieko Ioane‚ 10 Beauden Barrett‚ 9 Aaron Smith; 8 Kieran Read (c)‚ 7 Sam Cane‚ 6 Liam Squire‚ 5 Sam Whitelock‚ 4 Brodie Retallick‚ 3 Nepo Laulala‚ 2 Dane Coles‚ 1 Kane Hames. Reserves: 16 Codie Taylor‚ 17 Wyatt Crockett‚ 18 Ofa Tu'ungafasi‚ 19 Scott Barrett‚ 20 Ardie Savea‚ 21 TJ Perenara‚ 22 Lima Sopoaga‚ 23 Anton Lienert-Brown.

South Africa: 15 Andries Coetzee‚ 14 Raymond Rhule‚ 13 Jesse Kriel‚ 12 Jan Serfontein‚ 11 Courtnall Skosan‚ 10 Elton Jantjies‚ 9 Francois Hougaard‚ 8 Uzair Cassiem‚ 7 Jean-luc du Preez‚ 6 Siya Kolisi‚ 5 Franco Mostert‚ 4 Eben Etzebeth ©‚ 3 Ruan Dreyer‚ 2 Malcolm Marx‚ 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Reserves: 16 Bongi Mbonambi‚ 17 Steven Kitshoff‚ 18 Trevor Nyakane‚ 19 Lood de Jager‚ 20 Pieter-Steph du Toit 21 Rudy Paige‚ 22 Handre Pollard‚ 23 Damian de Allende.

Match official: Nigel Owens (Wales)

First Assistant: Angus Gardner (Australia)

Second Assistant: Matthew Carley (England)

TMO: George Ayoub (Australia)