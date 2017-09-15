Rugby

Pumas upset Western Province with famous win in Nelspruit

15 September 2017 - 21:38 By Craig Ray
Kobus Marais of the Steval Pumas celebrates with his teammates after scoring a try during a Currie Cup match against DHL Western Province at Mbombela Stadium on September 15, 2017 in Nelspruit, South Africa.
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images

A dominant second half performance from the Pumas earned a famous 22-12 win over Western Province in Nelspruit on Friday, which puts them firmly back in the hunt for a Currie Cup semi-final berth.

Victory saw the Pumas draw level with WP in third on the standings on 22 points, although the Cape side have a game in hand.

But it’s a result that has thrown the semi-final race wide open with four rounds of the regular season to go.

WP looked to be well set at halftime after lock JD Schickerling scored from a rolling maul and wing Seabelo Senatla intercepted for first half tries.

But after the break Pumas flyhalf Kobus Marais charged down WP fullback Craig Barry’s clumsy clearance kick and scored, which turned the tide of the match the way of the home team.

Hooker Frankie Herne and wing Jerome Pretorius scored further tries for the home team as they shut WP out and ended an eight-year losing streak.

*In the day’s other match the Sharks stretched their winning streak to eight matches and opened a 14-poit lead at the top of the standings after beating Griquas 40-22 in Kimberley.

The Sharks outscored Griquas by six tries to three with centres Marius Louw and Jeremy Ward scoring two tries each while flyhalf Curwin Bosch converted five of them.

 - TimesLIVE 

