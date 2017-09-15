Southern Kings and Leinster make history in PE

The Southern Kings and Irish club Leinster will create a small slice of history on Saturday when they become the first teams to play a PRO14 match in South Africa.

The sides clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth in a round three meeting with the undefeated Irish giants Leinster and the winless Kings in a tournament that is proving to be of a higher quality than most South Africans imagined.

To add some unpredictability to the match‚ there is a forecast for torrential rain and the city’s disaster management has even issued flood warnings.

The foul weather should have passed by the 2.15pm kickoff but it could still leave conditions treacherous.