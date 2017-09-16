Australia break through for first championship win over Argentina

Australia broke through for their first victory in this year’s Rugby Championship with a 45-20 win over Argentina in Canberra on Saturday.

The Wallabies fought back from 13-10 down at half-time to score five second-half tries to pull away in the final stages.

Coach Michael Cheika demanded more urgency and pace from his team in the second half and the Wallabies responded to dominate the Pumas in the second term.

Fullback Israel Folau scored a try double with other tries to Sekope Kepu, Will Genia, Nick Phipps and Jordan Uelese.

Fly-half Bernard Foley kicked six conversions and a penalty goal for 15 points.

The Wallabies finally broke through in the southern hemisphere tournament after some frustrating close shaves.

Australia led 20-10 in the second half against South Africa in Perth last week, only for the Springboks to snatch a 23-23 draw.