Boks blackwashed to worst defeat in 111-year history

The All Blacks gave the Springboks the mother of all hidings as they crushed the visitors 57-0 in what was their biggest win against the Boks in their history‚ and South Africa's worst defeat in their 111-year history.

New Zealand's intensity never let up as they added 26 points to their 31-0 half-time buffer‚ scoring eight tries. It was the fourth time the All Blacks put a half-century against the Springboks‚ but never before in manner this clinical and decisive.

The Boks have now conceded 155 points in three matches against the All Blacks since last year and shipped in 23 tries in the process.

The All Blacks have been under pressure because of their “substandard performances” this season and this result was the perfect response.

It was the second time the All Blacks blanked South Africa but the manner in which they collected their biggest win against the Springboks was mind-blowing. They let the Boks do all the running and capitalised on their mistakes.

It was the Springboks' first defeat of the year and while it was inevitable considering their terrible history in New Zealand‚ they were their own worst enemies.