Rugby

Boks were far better than what scoreline reads, says All Blacks coach

16 September 2017 - 18:25 By Khanyiso Tshwaku In Albany‚ Auckland
Codie Taylor of the All Blacks is tackled during the Rugby Championship match between the New Zealand All Blacks and the South African Springboks at QBE Stadium on September 16, 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Codie Taylor of the All Blacks is tackled during the Rugby Championship match between the New Zealand All Blacks and the South African Springboks at QBE Stadium on September 16, 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Image: Phil Walter/Getty Images

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said the Springboks were far better than what the record 57-0 clobbering suggested.

The All Blacks scored eight tries to none on their way to collecting their biggest win against the Springboks at the North Harbour Stadium in Albany.

It may have been the fourth time the All Blacks have put 50 past the Boks, (Auckland, 1997, 55-35) - (Pretoria, 2003, 52-16) (Durban, 2016, 57-15) but this was their most convincing hiding of what was seen as an ascendant Springbok side that went into the game on the back of a six-match unbeaten run.

The All Black put to bed whatever doubts had arisen about their ability to rise to the occasion and silenced the doubters who said they were under-performing.

“We took our opportunities and they probably didn't but our defensive work was as good as probably we've ever had.

"That made a big difference but I think they're a good side and the scoreboard doesn't reflect the margins between the two teams,” Hansen said.

“I'm not sure if we have an extra gear but I know we have a lot of respect for them. Maybe we'll sit back on Monday and talk about it.

"We've been preparing bone-deep for Test matches and that's what we've been doing this week and we put in a very good performance.

"The South African's forced that out of us because we have a massive amount of respect for them and I respect them.”

The All Blacks had every reason to make an example out of the Springboks, especially in light of their two “sub-standard” performances against Australia and Argentina.

They had to fight for every inch of the Forsyth Barr Stadium turf in Dunedin to earn a come from behind 35-29 win against the Wallabies on August 26.

The Pumas pushed the All Blacks to the limit last week with their 22-15 lead but the All Blacks shifted to gears the Pumas couldn't find as they won 39-22 at the Yarrow Stadium in New Plymouth.

Hansen said there still was room for improvement but his charges showed they had an ability to rise to the occasion alongside doing the homework on any perceived weaknesses their opponents may have.

“We've always believed the game has been based on simple principles of winning the set-pieces and defence.

"We targeted the set-piece and wanted to dominate there. Luke Romano came up with a defensive plan and we executed it very well.

"We put them under pressure and in the scrum as the game progressed we got better. We're an attacking rugby team regardless of who we play,” Hansen said.

“It was probably B-plus or A-minus. We drew a series that we should have won. In the three minutes we were behind in that series, we didn't score enough tries and didn't play enough rugby.

"We played pretty good against Australia and we've finished well and we showed some composure. In the early part of this tournament, our composure has been outstanding.

"We could have crumbled against Argentina but we held firm and won comfortably. The team is growing and the belief is growing.”

 - TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

Irish giants Leinster thrash Southern Kings in PE

Irish eyes were smiling in Port Elizabeth when Dublin-based Leinster kicked off their South African Pro14 safari with a thumping 31-10 win over the ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Expert in colonised sport points to a levelled playing field

Stellenbosch University and its museum are hosting a conference to discuss the decolonising of sport.
News
3 hours ago

Australia break through for first championship win over Argentina

Australia broke through for their first victory in this year’s Rugby Championship with a 45-20 win over Argentina in Canberra on Saturday.
Sport
4 hours ago

Boks blackwashed to worst defeat in 111-year history

The All Blacks gave the Springboks the mother of all hidings as they crushed the visitors 57-0 in what was their biggest win against the Boks in ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. LIVE: Kaizer Chiefs v Bidvest Wits - all the action Soccer
  2. Boks were far better than what scoreline reads, says All Blacks coach Rugby
  3. Unbeaten Baroka join leaders Maritzburg at the top of PSL log Soccer
  4. Bulls dominate second half but Lions prevail in thrilling affair at Ellis Park Rugby
  5. Coetzee chooses to focus on the positives after All Blacks clobbering Rugby

Latest Videos

Narcos | Season 3 Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix
Mbalula visits notorious Glebelands hostel in KwaZulu-Natal

Related articles

  1. Irish giants Leinster thrash Southern Kings in PE Rugby
  2. Expert in colonised sport points to a levelled playing field South Africa
  3. Australia break through for first championship win over Argentina Rugby
  4. Boks blackwashed to worst defeat in 111-year history Rugby
  5. Pumas upset Western Province with famous win in Nelspruit Rugby
  6. Southern Kings and Leinster make history in PE Rugby
  7. NZ pivot Beauden Barrett set to be tested by the Boks Rugby
  8. Lobberts hits giant milestone as Currie Cup heats up Rugby
  9. Boks tread carefully into North Harbour‚ wary of playing up All Blacks frailties Rugby
  10. Blow to Boks ahead of All Blacks test Rugby
  11. Boks not scared of All Blacks or history‚ says skipper Etzebeth Rugby
  12. Lions coach adds his voice to calls for match day squads to be increased Rugby
  13. Cheetahs learning‚ says coach Rory Duncan as Irish giants come to town Rugby
  14. New Zealand rugby players denied entry into SA Rugby
  15. All Black loosehead prop Hames braced for the Springboks' challenge Rugby
X