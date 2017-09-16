Rugby

Coetzee chooses to focus on the positives after All Blacks clobbering

16 September 2017 - 19:20 By Khanyiso Tshwaku In Albany‚ Auckland
Eben Etzebeth and Allister Coetzee during the 2017 Incoming Rugby Series between South Africa and France at Ellis Park Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa on 24 June 2017.
Eben Etzebeth and Allister Coetzee during the 2017 Incoming Rugby Series between South Africa and France at Ellis Park Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa on 24 June 2017.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

It did not come as a surprise Springbok coach Allister Coetzee had to preside over another 57-point concession against the All Blacks and it's become the recurring theme of his coaching tenure.

Last October, he oversaw the 57-15 clouting in Durban where Morne Steyn's five penalties was the partial saving grace in what was an evisceration of the highest order.

Saturday's record-breaking 57-0 clobbering at the North Harbour Stadium will forever remain and stain Coetzee's coaching stint as the Springboks had no response to the All Black wave.

Like a landmass that finds itself in the path of the Category five hurricane, the Springboks were deer in the Albany headlights and the All Black storm surge drown them in a display of precision rugby.

Coetzee felt his team stayed in the fight and was pleased with certain aspects even though their basics at the set-pieces failed them.

“They were good and it was bit of both of them doing their homework and putting us under pressure at line-out time. That's something we have to look at and fix,” Coetzee said.

“The big thing for us was our set-piece. We've had an unbelievable success rate with our set-piece up until this game.

"We were just put under tremendous pressure tonight and that's something we need to have a look at and fix again. Credit to the All Blacks.

"They were written off in terms of their scrum and they showed tonight the players who stepped in did really well. We were off colour in our set-pieces.”

The collective defensive failure of the backs was one of the reasons why the Boks were on the receiving end of a right-royal hammering.

Of the 32 missed tackles, nine were conceded by the hapless Raymond Rhule while the rest of the back division all contributed to the malaise.

Elton Jantjies probably had his best game in a Bok jersey against the All Blacks and his defensive contribution was amplified by how easily Handre Pollard was run over by TJ Perenara in the build-up to Lima Sopoaga's 75th minute try.

Coetzee conceded changes will have to be made for the home leg of the Rugby Championship where there will be facing the Wallabies in Bloemfontein on September 30 and the All Blacks in Cape Town the following week.

Coetzee's biggest headache will be what he does with Francois Hougaard, whose inability to pass properly summed up the Boks' deficiencies.

“We will have to review the game and see the impact. There have been a few setbacks for us and there's no excuse. I'll look at the next challenge that is Australia,” Coetzee said.

 - TimesLIVE 

READ MORE:

Irish giants Leinster thrash Southern Kings in PE

Irish eyes were smiling in Port Elizabeth when Dublin-based Leinster kicked off their South African Pro14 safari with a thumping 31-10 win over the ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Expert in colonised sport points to a levelled playing field

Stellenbosch University and its museum are hosting a conference to discuss the decolonising of sport.
News
3 hours ago

Australia break through for first championship win over Argentina

Australia broke through for their first victory in this year’s Rugby Championship with a 45-20 win over Argentina in Canberra on Saturday.
Sport
4 hours ago

Boks blackwashed to worst defeat in 111-year history

The All Blacks gave the Springboks the mother of all hidings as they crushed the visitors 57-0 in what was their biggest win against the Boks in ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. LIVE: Kaizer Chiefs v Bidvest Wits - all the action Soccer
  2. Boks were far better than what scoreline reads, says All Blacks coach Rugby
  3. Unbeaten Baroka join leaders Maritzburg at the top of PSL log Soccer
  4. Bulls dominate second half but Lions prevail in thrilling affair at Ellis Park Rugby
  5. Coetzee chooses to focus on the positives after All Blacks clobbering Rugby

Latest Videos

Narcos | Season 3 Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix
Mbalula visits notorious Glebelands hostel in KwaZulu-Natal

Related articles

  1. Irish giants Leinster thrash Southern Kings in PE Rugby
  2. Expert in colonised sport points to a levelled playing field South Africa
  3. Australia break through for first championship win over Argentina Rugby
  4. Boks blackwashed to worst defeat in 111-year history Rugby
  5. Pumas upset Western Province with famous win in Nelspruit Rugby
  6. Southern Kings and Leinster make history in PE Rugby
  7. NZ pivot Beauden Barrett set to be tested by the Boks Rugby
  8. Lobberts hits giant milestone as Currie Cup heats up Rugby
  9. Boks tread carefully into North Harbour‚ wary of playing up All Blacks frailties Rugby
  10. Blow to Boks ahead of All Blacks test Rugby
  11. Boks not scared of All Blacks or history‚ says skipper Etzebeth Rugby
  12. Lions coach adds his voice to calls for match day squads to be increased Rugby
  13. Cheetahs learning‚ says coach Rory Duncan as Irish giants come to town Rugby
  14. New Zealand rugby players denied entry into SA Rugby
  15. All Black loosehead prop Hames braced for the Springboks' challenge Rugby
X