Coetzee chooses to focus on the positives after All Blacks clobbering

It did not come as a surprise Springbok coach Allister Coetzee had to preside over another 57-point concession against the All Blacks and it's become the recurring theme of his coaching tenure.

Last October, he oversaw the 57-15 clouting in Durban where Morne Steyn's five penalties was the partial saving grace in what was an evisceration of the highest order.

Saturday's record-breaking 57-0 clobbering at the North Harbour Stadium will forever remain and stain Coetzee's coaching stint as the Springboks had no response to the All Black wave.

Like a landmass that finds itself in the path of the Category five hurricane, the Springboks were deer in the Albany headlights and the All Black storm surge drown them in a display of precision rugby.

Coetzee felt his team stayed in the fight and was pleased with certain aspects even though their basics at the set-pieces failed them.

“They were good and it was bit of both of them doing their homework and putting us under pressure at line-out time. That's something we have to look at and fix,” Coetzee said.

“The big thing for us was our set-piece. We've had an unbelievable success rate with our set-piece up until this game.

"We were just put under tremendous pressure tonight and that's something we need to have a look at and fix again. Credit to the All Blacks.

"They were written off in terms of their scrum and they showed tonight the players who stepped in did really well. We were off colour in our set-pieces.”

The collective defensive failure of the backs was one of the reasons why the Boks were on the receiving end of a right-royal hammering.

Of the 32 missed tackles, nine were conceded by the hapless Raymond Rhule while the rest of the back division all contributed to the malaise.

Elton Jantjies probably had his best game in a Bok jersey against the All Blacks and his defensive contribution was amplified by how easily Handre Pollard was run over by TJ Perenara in the build-up to Lima Sopoaga's 75th minute try.

Coetzee conceded changes will have to be made for the home leg of the Rugby Championship where there will be facing the Wallabies in Bloemfontein on September 30 and the All Blacks in Cape Town the following week.

Coetzee's biggest headache will be what he does with Francois Hougaard, whose inability to pass properly summed up the Boks' deficiencies.

“We will have to review the game and see the impact. There have been a few setbacks for us and there's no excuse. I'll look at the next challenge that is Australia,” Coetzee said.

