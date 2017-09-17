Arrows ran riot in 4-1 win over suicidal AmaZulu

Lamontville Golden Arrows beat their KwaZulu-Natal arch rivals AmaZulu 4-1 in the Absa Premiership encounter at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Despite a bright start for both sides, AmaZulu failed to create clear cut opportunities in front of goal in the first 10 minutes.

Both teams took their time settling into the game and it was Golden Arrows who broke the deadlock just after 19 minutes through Lerato Lamola following poor defensive error by AmaZulu.

AmaZulu's Ovidy Karuru delivered a cross to the far post, allowing Ouro-Akoriko to make it 1-1 with a beautiful header just before half-time.

Arrows did not give their opponents a chance to breath in the dying minutes of the second half troubling AmaZulu’s unstable defence through the speedy winger Kudakwashe Mahachi.

Goals from Lerato Lamola, Siphelele Magubane, Knox Mutizwa and Kudakwashe Mahachi took Arrows to a deserved three points.

Victory moves coach Clinton Larsen’s side to top with Cavin Johnson side slipping to 13th spot on the log standings. - TimesLIVE