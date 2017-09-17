The Blue Bulls may have suffered another Currie Cup defeat but there can be no disputing the John Mitchell Revolution is under way at Loftus.

The Bulls showed pluck and a dash of audacity in running the more experienced Golden Lions desperately close in a tense and entertaining match at Ellis Park.

“It was very stressful for us but it must have been very entertaining for those watching‚” sighed Golden Lions coach Swys de Bruin after his team’s 36-33 Currie Cup victory.

The Lions might have won the match‚ but the Bulls would have won hearts and minds with a stirring comeback rooted in daring‚ relentless second half attack.

For Mitchell‚ it’s the only way forward.

“The style of football is good‚" said Mitchell.

"It’s another team on its way from playing 100 metres out.

"If you want to progress in Super Rugby‚ you’ve got to be able to attack and manage the game once you’re slowed.

"That is simply the way the game should be played.

"Not the other way around where you premeditate exits and fall into the trap of giving the opposition the ball back.”

His team was 26-14 down at the break but they emerged from their halftime chat throwing caution to the wind.