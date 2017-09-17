Smith credits All Blacks' forward performance for record Bok beating

“It's been a while in coming because we haven't been as good this year.

"If you're stealing their lineout ball‚ it makes things easier but through the defence‚ we wanted to step up and wanted to be more physical.

"This game was the test because the Springboks have been brilliant. We've had a great attitude all week and we saw that in the line-speed and the collisions.”

The game was Smith's last one at home as an All Black assistant coach and this was the best way to sign off.

It was in his defensive forte where the team prospered and they shut the Boks out.

They've only conceded one try in three matches against the Springboks since last year.

Smith said he had a feeling the team owed themselves a wholehearted performance after the missed opportunities against the British and Irish Lions alongside the unexpectedly close game against the Pumas and the Wallabies.

“It was pretty special and this team knew there was going to be wholehearted performance.

"It was brutal in defence and brutal in attack and that's what we were looking for.

"I don't think I've seen a better forward display taking apart a team like that‚” Smith said

“It's about backing up the performance and while we've got the week off‚ the boys will work hard in that week physically but mentally they'll need to switch off.

"We need to take the same attitude in the next couple of games.”