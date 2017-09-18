Mitchell's way is winning

The Blue Bulls may have suffered another Currie Cup defeat but there can be no disputing the John Mitchell revolution is under way.

The Bulls ran the more experienced Golden Lions close in a tense and entertaining match at Ellis Park. The Bulls might have lost 36-33 but they would have won hearts with their daring, relentless attack.

For Mitchell, it's the only way forward. "The style of football is good. If you want to progress in Super Rugby, you've got to be able to attack and manage the game once you're slowed.

That is simply the way the game should be played. Not the other way around, where you premeditate exits and fall into the trap of giving the opposition the ball back. The boys played with great spirit and great intent in attack."

Crippling penalties, however, conspired against his side: "As you know I am not allowed to say a lot around that area. I'm not very happy. I'll go through the right channels."

His side is on a voyage of discovery and unavoidably hard knocks will get them into shape.

"I think you can see our intent. We still have a couple of cracks. We still need to learn to deal with that under pressure. As we fill those cracks we'll get stronger."

Lions coach Swys de Bruin was mightily relieved his team survived the blue onslaught: "They've got a very quick backline. That's why we had to take the more direct, more suffocating approach. We almost swapped roles in this game."