Seven Springbok players‚ including flyhalf Handre Pollard and centre Damian de Allende‚ have been released from the squad and will play in the Currie Cup this weekend.

Pollard and De Allende both made it on to the field during last week’s chastening 57-0 loss against the All Blacks in Albany‚ and could benefit from some playing time.

Pollard‚ 23‚ was rushed back into the Bok squad for the recent Australasian tour even though he hadn’t played a match since March due to ongoing ankle injury problems.

Questions were asked at the time Pollard was recalled to the Bok squad whether he might have benefitted from some game time before being thrust into the international arena for his first Test appearance in almost two years.

Bok coach Allister Coetzee dismissed those concerns a fortnight ago‚ yet two weeks on and Pollard is now required to play Currie Cup.